Artist creates giant murals on Memphis buildings

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Beautiful, breathtaking, and amazing are just some of the words being used to describe the latest outdoor exhibits from the Brooks Museum of Art.
The Brooks brought in an artist who moves paintings from museum walls out into the streets.
He's done exhibitions in 50 cities around the globe including Paris, London, Brussels and Tokyo, and now he can add Memphis to that illustrious list.
On an old warehouse on Crump Boulevard in Downtown Memphis, a six-story high mural has become a must-see for Mid-Southerners.
"I had seen all of this on social media, and I was so excited to see this one in particular because it looked huge and very impressive,” said Sherry Henson.
"I think it's beautiful!” said Kim Harwood. “It's the most beautiful thing!"
"I think it's a really great concept,” said Norman Adcox. “I'm glad Memphis is doing it!"
The young girl in the mural is from a painting at the Brooks Museum called "At the Foot of the Cliff."
The two-story mural on GE Patterson shows characters from a Carroll Cloar painting at the Brooks called "Wedding Party."
Raymond Connley is thoroughly impressed.
""It brings a lot to the city,” Connley said. “It shows a lot of culture in the city."
The Brooks Museum teamed with French artist Julien de Casabianca, known as the “Robin Hood of Street Art,” to install 20 murals around Memphis as part of his Outings Project. You’ll find murals in Binghampton, Orange Mound, on Summer Avenue, and on the Highland Strip.
It's a continuation of Brooks Outside, a program featuring outdoor installations like the Red Ball Project in 2016.
Last year's inflatable bunny display called "Intrude."
The murals of the Outings Project now bring a little bit of the Brooks to every corner of the Bluff City.
"It's free and it's something very unique, and it's beautiful!” said Kim Harwood. “And it's something anyone can come and do and enjoy!"
"Everybody needs to come out and see it because it's really cool!" Henson said.
The murals, made of paper and applied with wheat paste, are expected to last until about November.
