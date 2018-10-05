Boy with terminal cancer gets police escort to last treatment

BANGOR, ME (WABI/CNN) - A Maine child got a special ride to his final cancer treatment.
Members of the Penobscot County Sheriff's Department escorted 7-year-old Liam Silveira to the appointment. He also goes by another name.
"I'm Batman," he said.
Devin Silveira, Liam's mom, said he has been in treatment for high-grade glioma, a terminal diagnosis, for more than a year.
"He is finishing chemo today," she said Thursday. "He understands what's going on. He knows his treatment. He knows the prognosis somewhat. He was only given a year. He wasn't supposed to make it until April and here he is, he's just going."
He's a happy kid. A happy kid with a dream.
"I want to be a policeman when I grow up," Liam said.
He even has a favorite, "Officer Dan." Dan Gastia with Bangor PD and Liam have struck up a friendship over the last year.
"To see how strong he is as an individual is something that I admire," Gastia said. "He's faced a lot of adversity through this, and he's a strong individual."
Gastia and members of the sheriff's department gave Liam a ride to his appointment Thursday.
"(It's) pretty exciting when the young man gets to get in the vehicle and use the radio," Sheriff Troy Morton said. "And he inspired us, and we thought we were here for him and I think he's done so much for our community, for all of us - just a blessing to be a part of it."
Barbara Ford, with Shepherd's Godparent Home of Bangor, said Liam's illness would prevent him from getting to realize his dream of becoming a police officer.
"We wanted him to have that moment today, to be an officer and have the hat on and do all the pieces," Ford said.
Devin Silveira calls her "Batman" just amazing.
"He is my inspiration; he's a great kid," she said.
