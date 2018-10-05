City of Memphis holds final diversity pre-bid workshop for Cook Convention Center renovation

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - As the $175-million Cook Convention Center project rolls ahead, Memphis leaders are looking for a diverse group of contractors to take on the project.
The City of Memphis held its final diversity pre-bid workshop Friday for the renovation project of the Cook Convention Center.
Director of the Office of Business Diversity and Compliance Joann Massey said the initial bids came in over budget, and they’re currently re-bidding.
“Of the $175 million that’s going to be led for this project with a 30-50 percent MWBE goal that we’re going to be able to have inclusion for the our small minority, women businesses in the community,” Massey said.
During the workshop contractors were given specific information about the renderings and design.
Kenneth Burnett owns a cyber security company and sad the workshops have been supportive of small business.
“It can be daunting, all the paperwork and all the process and trying to get certified to make sure you’re on the right list,” he said. “Any opportunity to grow business and hire other people who are left out for whatever reason is great.”
Considering the untimely death of Greater Memphis Chamber President Phil Trenary, I asked Massey about his legacy.
“I was very fortunate to know Phil not only as a friend but as support for my career,” she said. “He was also very committed to ensuring minority and women businesses were able participate and so we know that when this project is done we hope that it’s something Phil would be proud of.”
Massey said there are still contracting opportunities and businesses interested should contact her office.
Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.