Crisis center director: More women feel empowered to report sex crimes

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - It’s been one year since dozens of women accused Harvey Weinstein of sexual abuse.
One year later, the #MeToo movement has reshaped the conversation about sexual harassment and sexual assault.
Today, more victims feel empowered to share their story. Survivors of sexual assault spoke out, some calling for change and action.
Allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh bookend a year of change led by the movement.
Dr. Christine Blasey Ford alleges that Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her some 36 years ago.
“I’m here because I believe it is my civic duty to tell you what happened to me while Brett Kavanaugh and I were in high school,” Ford said.
Sandy Bromley, director of Shelby County's Crime Victims Center and Rape Crisis Center, said her testimony last week along with other headlines have been a trigger to some, and for others it was the courage they needed to seek help.
“They are getting re-triggered,” Bromley said. “They are experiencing that trauma all over again when you are reading about it and hearing the comments in the news.”
Bromley believes the continued conversation about sexual violence over the past year is the reason the rape crisis center has seen an uptick in the number of new victims and survivors reaching out for help.
“One of the things that talking about it does is to normalize it for everybody, that this is has happened to a lot of people; it’s not your fault,” Bromley said.
