5 Great Things: Junior Deputy badges, 14 year old Mid-South “Voice” Contestant, Outings project on Memphis buildings

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Memphis caught a touch of Madness with the introduction of the University of Memphis Tigers Women’s and Men’s basketball teams, but there’s plenty for all of us to go a bit wild over, like these 5 Great Things that happened this week in the Mid-South.
Northpoint Christian School students were thrilled to receive their junior deputy badges from DeSoto County Deputy Brandon Hutchens. Deputy Hutchens was shot on duty last year while following a suspect in Southaven but, he is now back on the job and encouraging the next generation.
For nearly 15 years, the state of Tennessee has helped provide books to every child for the first five years of their lives. Shelby County has the program’s largest county, with 47,000 books sent out to Shelby County children ages zero to five, just last month.
The book donations are possible because of the Shelby County branch of Books From Birth, sometimes better known as Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library. Fifty percent of the cost of the books come from the Governor’s Books From Birth Foundation, while the other half is from community partners and fundraising.
14 year old Reagan Strange from Collierville sang Bebe Rexha’s “Meant To Be” during the blind auditions on NBC’s “The Voice.”
Reagan got two chair turns: Adam Levine and Blake Shelton both wanted Reagan on their team, but ultimately, she went with Adam.
Reagan said she is proud to represent Memphis and share her country accent with the rest of the world. She also joins Keith Paluso, a Park Ranger in Germantown, in the battle rounds which begin October 15.
More than 300 FedEx volunteers are bringing a little holiday cheer early this year. They filled 14,000 USO care packages Thursday at Shelby Farms, taping and stuffing boxes to be sent off to men and women in uniform during the holiday season.
FedEx said it’s about delivering joy to members of the military and done through a partnership supporting the USO Holidays for Heroes program. All the care packages delivered through the program will go to service members deployed to Southwest Asia, the Pacific, and Europe.
Beautiful, breathtaking, and amazing are just some of the words being used to describe the latest outdoor exhibits from the Brooks Museum of Art. The Brooks brought in French artist Julien de Casabianca, known as the “Robin Hood of Street Art,” to install 20 murals around Memphis as part of his Outings Project. You’ll find murals in Binghampton, Orange Mound, on Summer Avenue, and on the Highland Strip. He’s done exhibitions in 50 cities around the globe including Paris, London, Brussels and Tokyo, and now he can add Memphis to that illustrious list.
The murals, made of paper and applied with wheat paste, are expected to last until about November.
