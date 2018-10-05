5 Great Things: Junior Deputy badges, 14 year old Mid-South “Voice” Contestant, Outings project on Memphis buildings

Beautiful, breathtaking, and amazing are just some of the words being used to describe the latest outdoor exhibits from the Brooks Museum of Art. The Brooks brought in French artist Julien de Casabianca, known as the “Robin Hood of Street Art,” to install 20 murals around Memphis as part of his Outings Project. You’ll find murals in Binghampton, Orange Mound, on Summer Avenue, and on the Highland Strip. He’s done exhibitions in 50 cities around the globe including Paris, London, Brussels and Tokyo, and now he can add Memphis to that illustrious list.