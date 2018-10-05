‘He was a hero:’ Family friend of fallen officer remembers him as mentor

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A family friend of Florence Police Sgt. Terrence Carraway is in mourning following his death.
Brantley Jett has known Carraway his whole life, remembering him as a mentor for many people in the Darlington and Florence areas.
“If you needed that role model and you didn’t have anybody to look up to, he would always fill that void,” Jett said.
Carraway volunteered at the Darlington Recreation Department as a youth sports coach for many years.
Jett is the athletic director for the Darlington Recreation Department, and he says Carraway is a huge reason why.
“If it wasn’t for him, I wouldn’t probably have been coaching,” Jett said. “He introduced me to coaching. He came to me and he said ‘You need to be coaching. You’ve got knowledge, and you play ball. You’re from here.’ And I took his advice and I came out and I loved it, and now 13 years later, and I’m the athletic director.”
Jett added he recently had his last conversation with Carraway at a Walmart.
“He was telling me he was going to retire and he’ll be back full time next year volunteering in the program,” Jett said. “And he told me he was going to dedicate his time to coaching when he retired.”
Jett describes Carraway as a man who would bend over backwards to help anyone out.
“He was a hero here in Darlington,” Jett said. “Because everybody looked at him as that guy. He had that glow. He had that savvy. He had the words for everybody that would put you on the right track.”
Jett says it’s fitting Carraway died trying to help other law enforcement officers.
“Knowing that he was going to assist his other mates, it speaks volumes because that’s him,” Jett said.
