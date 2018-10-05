The heat is here for a few more days

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear WIND: S 5 LOW: 73
TOMORROW: Partly Cloudy WIND: SW 5-10 HIGH: 90
THIS WEEK: High pressure has inched closer to the Mid-South keeping the hot and mainly dry pattern in place. We’ll have a muggy night ahead with another hot and humid day to end the week. Friday night will be Highs tomorrow will be mostly clear with overnight lows in the lower 70s. The heat and humidity will continue through the weekend and into next week but a change in the pattern is possible near towards the end of next week.
THE WEEKEND: Saturday looks to be much the same as the past few days with a partly cloudy sky and afternoon highs again near 90 with overnight lows in the lower 70s. Sunday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of an afternoon shower and high temperatures in the upper 80s with overnight lows in the lower 70s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance an isolated afternoon shower along with highs in the upper 80s and overnight lows in the lower 70s. Tuesday and Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of an afternoon shower each day along with high temperatures in the mid 80s and overnight lows near 70. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and highs in the lower 80s.
Ron Childers
Chief Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
Facebook: Ron ChildersWMCActionNews5
Twitter: @RonChilders