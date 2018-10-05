Hot end to the work week

Another muggy start this morning with temperatures in the low to mid 70s. It will be mainly clear with lots of sunshine through lunchtime. Look for a partly cloudy sky this afternoon with highs around 90. Heat index values will reach the mid to upper 90s. A stray shower can’t be ruled out in north Mississippi, but most areas will stay dry. Wind southwest at 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Mainly clear and warm. Lows in the low to mid 70s. Wind southwest at 5 mph.
THE WEEKEND: Saturday looks the same as the past few days with a partly cloudy sky and afternoon highs again near 90 with overnight lows in the lower 70s. Sunday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of an afternoon shower and high temperatures in the upper 80s with overnight lows in the lower 70s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance an isolated afternoon shower along with highs in the upper 80s and overnight lows in the lower 70s. Tuesday and Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of an afternoon shower each day along with high temperatures in the mid 80s and overnight lows near 70. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and highs in the lower 80s.
