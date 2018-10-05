Maserati dealership planned in Memphis

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - A new Maserati dealership could be making its way to Memphis.
Umansky Properties AOM LLC plans to build an 11,500-square-foot Maserati and Alfa Romeo dealership, according to Memphis Business Journal.
The new dealership is planned to be located on Ridgeway Road near Bill Morris Parkway as a part of the Acura of Memphis facility. Other neighboring Alfa Romeo car vendors are featured in Huntsville, Nashville and Benton, Arkansas.
According to Car and Driver, a 2018 Maserati GranTurismo starts at $134,775. A 2018 Alfa Romeo 4C costs $57,495.
Construction work will include the building structure, paving, utilities and landscaping.
The project will be proposed to the Memphis and Shelby County Land Use Control Board during its meeting on Thursday, Nov. 8, at 1 p.m. in the Memphis City Council chambers.
