Memphis Madness brings excitement back to U of M basketball program

“I was really trying to get Justin,” Penny said. “Of course he’s busy. We never really tried to get Drake so when that came out, I think another couple hundred people were like, ‘I believe it. I think he’s going to be there,' and I was like, ‘oh my gosh. I don’t want to spoil the night for the kids, the women’s team and our team.’ I didn’t want to put a damper on the crowd if they didn’t see the people that they came for."