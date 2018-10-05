New MLGW executive works to improve customer service

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - There's a new face at MLGW tasked with improving the customer service experience.
MLGW is focusing on improving customer service, and the new man tasked with that job is literally going out into the community to find out what people need.
With only four weeks on the job, MLGW's new head of customer service Jim West is out talking with customers and likely making a good impression during this Customer Service Week.
MLGW employee volunteers are doing things like caulking windows, changing filters, and handing out energy efficiency kits.
"So my philosophy is we should strive to deliver the utilities customer value to those residents and citizens of Memphis and Shelby County we serve,” West said.
It’s a big job, and apparently MLGW expects big returns. West is being paid $225,000 a year.
The utility attracted the Tennessee native from Seattle. West said right now, he is getting his bearings, learning how MLGW works and what customers’ needs are. He has already learned one big need in Memphis.
"A lot of it is customers who struggle to pay bills,” West said.
Camaria Washington can relate to that.
“Sometimes you just don’t have it and I think you need a little more time,” Wright said. “It is some bills are really high.”
There is one area some customers are not pleased with. Through an open records request, WMC5 discovered MLGW has blocked 102 users on Twitter.
West couldn't comment because he wasn't working for the utility when it happened.
Julie Dawson is one MLGW customer who said she was blocked back in 2016 after tweeting a series of complaints about getting her power restored.
An MLGW representative said they blocked the accounts for abuse like bad language.
We searched public posts from the blocked accounts and found most users were just angry about outages or bills.
However, we couldn't see deleted posts or direct messages that may have contained abuse.
MLGW also said in a statement that even though the accounts were blocked, the staff could see the tweets and engage the customer if there is a problem that can be solved.
