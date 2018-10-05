Parsons ramps up play as he seeks bounce-back season

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - FedExForum is a busy place this weekend. The Memphis Grizzlies play their home NBA preseason opener there Friday night.
Chandler Parsons, with his questionable knees, needs to continue making a good impression.
Parsons is finally free of a minutes restrictions in games, 2-a-day practice limits, and is OK to play back-to-backs.
He started in the Grizzlies' road preseason opener against Houston and had 12 points, 5 rebounds and 2 assists in 20 minutes.
Head Coach J.B. Bickerstaff said it’s definitely something to build on.
“The shot looks good.” Bickerstaff said. “He’s making all his free throws. He’s making the extra pass when we start our break, so there’s some good things there.”
Parsons and the Grizzlies get back on the court for their preseason home opener Friday night against the Atlanta Hawks at FedExForum.
