‘Ray Donovan’ actor arrested for DUI, had son on his lap, police say

BURBANK, CA (KCAL/CNN) - “Ray Donovan” actor Marion “Pooch” Hall was arrested Wednesday on DUI charges after police said he was driving erratically through a California neighborhood with his 2-year-old son in the car.
He was later released on $10,000 bail.
The incident occurred around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday when Francisco Ascencio heard a loud crash outside his apartment.
His parked car had been badly hit.
Minutes later Burbank police arrived on scene and detained Hall. Police said he was intoxicated.
Ascencio said when he approached Hall to get information about the accident, he was not responding clearly.
“He smelled of alcohol," Ascencio said. " (He) was just a little slow and when it came to walking, a little off balance.”
He said what shocked him even more was seeing a child in the car.
Police said the child was Hall’s son.
One witness who followed Hall moments before the crash told police not only was Hall weaving in and out of traffic, but that child was sitting on his lap in the driver’s seat.
That witness also told police at one point the child's hands were on the steering wheel.
"That's terrifying," said Andrew Thompson who saw Hall and his son right after the crash. “They got out of the car and just sat down on the curb and the police showed up right afterwards. It was scary to see the other child."
Police said Hall was arrested and now faces charges of felony child endangerment and driving under the influence.
Preliminary testing shows Hall's blood alcohol level was three times the legal limit.
Ascensio said the damage to his car was so bad it had to be towed. As a pediatric nurse, he is just glad no one was injured, especially Hall’s son.
"A car you can replace, a life you can't," he said.
Hall is expected to be in court Friday.
