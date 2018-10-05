Remaining hot and humid this weekend

Summer-like heat and humidity is still here for our Friday and looks to stick around as we push into the weekend.
Expect another warm and muggy afternoon with highs warming into the upper 80s to lower 90s. With the humidity, it will feel like the upper 90s to 100s again this afternoon. Rain chances will be very slim this afternoon, like the past few days, thanks to the heat and humidity in place. Most areas will remain dry with southwest winds around 5 to 10 mph. Tonight expect mostly clear skies with lows in the 70s and south winds around 5 mph.
TODAY: Sun and clouds. 10% pop-up storm. Winds: South around 5 to 10 mph. High: 90.
TONIGHT: Mainly clear. Winds: South around 5 mph. Low: 73.
WEEKEND OUTLOOK: This weekend is looking much the same as the end of this week. We are expecting partly cloudy skies with afternoon highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Overnight lows will stay in the lower 70s each night. Winds remain out of the south and southwest this weekend, helping us heat up. The muggy factor will stick around, and heat index values will warm into the upper 90s to low 100s. Showers are possible this weekend, with greater chances on Sunday over Saturday.
NEXT WEEK: Monday and Tuesday we are looking at partly cloudy skies with afternoon highs in the upper 80s and overnight lows in the 70s. Rain chances stay limited to start next week but will increase as we push into the end of the week and weekend. Wednesday and Thursday is looking mostly cloudy with afternoon highs in the middle to lower 80s and overnight lows in the 70s and 60s. We are tracking higher rain chances to end the week, this is thanks to a cold front that will try and move through the Mid-South as we push into next weekend.
Nick Gunter
Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
