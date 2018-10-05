Remaining hot and humid this weekend

NEXT WEEK: Monday and Tuesday we are looking at partly cloudy skies with afternoon highs in the upper 80s and overnight lows in the 70s. Rain chances stay limited to start next week but will increase as we push into the end of the week and weekend. Wednesday and Thursday is looking mostly cloudy with afternoon highs in the middle to lower 80s and overnight lows in the 70s and 60s. We are tracking higher rain chances to end the week, this is thanks to a cold front that will try and move through the Mid-South as we push into next weekend.