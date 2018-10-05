Senate candidate Phil Bredesen says he’d vote ‘yes’ on Kavanaugh

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - The decision to confirm Judge Brett Kavanaugh has caused major tension from candidates for U.S. Senate in both Tennessee and Mississippi.
U.S. Senate Candidates from Tennessee--Republican Marsha Blackburn and Democrat Phil Bredesen--are weighing in on the Supreme Court nomination of Kavanaugh.
From the beginning, Blackburn has said she would vote to confirm the judge while Bredesen has remained silent until Friday.
He released a statement:
Blackburn said Bredesen’s timing is no coincidence.
She said in part: “He put off an answer on Judge Kavanaugh for 88 days, under Chuck Schumer’s direction to stay neutral as long as you can. The contrast on these issues could not be more clear.”
WMC Action News 5 Political Analylst Michael Nelson said Bredesen’s announcement puts him in a small minority of Democrats who would vote confirm Kavanaugh.
“Clearly Phil Bredeson is hoping that a number of independent voters in Tennessee and even a number of Republican voters will cross over and support him even though he’s running as a Democrat," he said.
The Kavanaugh vote is causing division in the U.S. Senate race in Mississippi as well.
Here are statements from the three Mississippi U.S. Senate candidates:
Chris McDaniel – (R) Senate Candidate
“This vote needs to be held now. Not tomorrow. Not next week. The longer this obstructionism drags on, the more the Kavanaugh family suffers.”
Cindy Hyde-Smith (R) – Senate Candidate
“This procedural vote was easy for me. The excellent impression Judge Kavanaugh made when we met only grew stronger after I reviewed his record, and followed a confirmation process that can only be described as unnecessarily ugly.”
Mike Espy (D) – Senate Candidate
“I believe Brett Kavanaugh lacks the judicial temperament to be on our nation’s highest Court. His testimony showed he’s quick to anger and holds deeply rooted partisan beliefs. All of us – Republicans, Democrats, Independents – should be concerned about that.”
