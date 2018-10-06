Community outraged over Forest Hill’s “insensitive” band performance at Brookhaven High School

Many react to performance in wake of officer shootings

Forest Hill's halftime band performance. Source: Facebook
By Waverly McCarthy | October 5, 2018 at 11:19 PM CDT - Updated October 6 at 6:57 AM

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - Pictures of the Forest Hill High School halftime band performance during their game against Brookhaven High School are going viral on social media.

Many are saying the performance depicted students dressed as doctors and nurses holding SWAT team members at gunpoint.

Two Brookhaven police officers were killed in the line of duty responding to a shots fired call last week.

One of the Facebook posts has been shared over 900 times.

Many left comments saying they were shocked and outraged by the performance

Our band director picks our show themes not everyone is gonna like them but I don’t know why any one would pick something like this. You’d think some of the students would speak up and say something even if we had a bunch of unnecessary shootings any where. Don’t understand. Wonder if they’ll perform this a band competition
Charges should be pressed on them for bringing guns to a school event! There have been children expelled for bringing fake guns on school property! Such poor taste!
How can school officials let them do this
How was this allowed to even happen? Sick and crazy people. They should all be expelled & who ever is over them Principles & Teachers should be fired. This is uncalled for.
I demand a public apology from this band director and band members. Not written one, but come back to BHS, stand in the middle of the football field and apologize to the entire community.
I can’t even imagine what the citizens of Brookhaven must have felt. My prayers are with you all. I’m so sorry that this disgraceful band performed so inconsiderable.

We have reached out to Jackson Public Schools for a comment.

