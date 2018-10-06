Extended weekend summer pattern

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -The heat and humidity is not going anywhere for the holiday weekend but there are some changes in the not so distant future.
Another round of heat and humidity for the extended weekend for the Mid-South. Skies will be stay partly sunny with afternoon highs soaring into the upper 80s to lower 90s. Heat indices will mid in the mid to upper 90s range. An isolated downpour is possible as we are on the western edge of the high pressure and with a southeasterly wind component, there could be some moisture streaming in from the Gulf of Mexico but most areas won’t see much with the high pressure dominating and suppressing most of the moisture. Tonight, mainly clear skies with lows in the lower 70s with light winds.
THIS EVENING: Sun and clouds. 10% of a spotty shower. Winds: South around 5 mph
TONIGHT: Mainly clear. Winds: South around 5 mph. Low: 72.
SUNDAY: More of the same, with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s under partly cloudy skies. A small rain chance of a few passing showers possible. Overnight lows back in the low 70s.
EARLY NEXT WEEK: Columbus Day afternoon highs in the upper 80s and a mix of sun and clouds. Rain chances stay very limited with most locations remaining dry. Overnight lows in the lower 70s.
LATE NEXT WEEK: Tuesday and Wednesday, clouds will be on the increase and rain chances will go up to with the best chances of showers and storms arriving on Wednesday as a cold front pushes across the Mid-South. Afternoon highs will trend cooler with highs in the mid 80s Tuesday and even cooler on Wednesday, in the lower 80s with some upper 70s. Behind on the front on Thursday highs will be in the upper to middle 70s with a slight chance of showers early. Friday will bring a return to sunshine and it will feel more like fall with highs in the lower 70s. Overnight lows will dip into the lower to middle 60s for late week.
