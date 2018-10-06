Hook 'em: No. 19 Texas beats No. 7 Oklahoma 48-45 on late FG

Texas: With the most impressive of their three victories this season over Top 25 teams, even with the late comeback by the Sooners, the Longhorns are suddenly a front-runner for the Big 12 title. They haven't won the Big 12 since 2009, the last time they played in a national championship game. Only Texas and No. 9 West Virginia, which visits Austin on Nov. 3, made it through the first three conference games without a league loss.