Jerry Lawler receives hate mail, death threats after appearing at Trump rally

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - WWE Hall of Fame wrestler Jerry Lawler said he’s getting strong backlash – even death threats – after he was spotted at President Trump’s rally in Southaven earlier this week.
Lawler said he didn't realize he was sitting in such a prominent spot at the rally until he started getting the hate mail.
He said he and Donald Trump go way back.
"We listened to his speech and apparently we were seen in the crowd on footage on the news,” Lawler said.
Lawler is seen sitting front and center next to Steve Ehrhart, head of the AutoZone Liberty Bowl.
Lawler, who is in New York, spoke with WMC5 by phone. He said someone gave him some tickets to the rally so he, his fiancée and her son went to the rally.
"I wasn’t necessarily going to the rally to see the President,” Lawler said. “I was going to see a fellow WWE Hall of Famer. Donald Trump and I are both in the WWE Hall of Fame.”
That’s right – President Donald Trump was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2013. Lawler said he has known Trump for years.
"I’ve worked with the guy several times in the past at the WWE,” Lawler said. “It goes back years. I interviewed him at Madison Square Garden.”
Trump has even wrestled with head of the WWE, Vince McMahon. Trump’s win was a loss of hair for McMahon.
Lawler said he started getting hate mail after wrestling site Pro Wrestling Sheet showed him at the Trump rally.
Part of Trump’s speech was pro-Brett Kavanagh, and he also mocked Kavanaugh’s accuser Christine Blasey Ford.
Lawler said he was shocked by the hate mail.
"It was maybe 60-40 negative,” Lawler said.
However, Lawler isn’t surprised. He said with the divisiveness in the country, it was kind of guilt by association since he was at the Trump rally.
WMC5 asked Jerry Lawler if he wanted to say whether he supported Trump. He said no, because it will just mean half of the people will be upset.
