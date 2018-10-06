Man faces homicide charges after pistol goes off, killing son

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Memphis police are investigating after a man accidentally shot and killed his 3-year-old son.
On Sunday, Sept. 30, police said Argel Hernandez, 32, was holding a pistol on the front porch steps of his residence in the 800 block of North Highland.
Police said the pistol went off, striking him and his son Angel.
Angel was hospitalized in critical condition and later died from his injuries. Hernandez was hospitalized in non-critical condition.
Hernandez is charged with reckless homicide and aggravated child neglect.
His mugshot was not immediately available.
