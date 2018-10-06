Man travels 168 miles for DMV appointment

GILROY, CA (KGO/CNN) – One California man may have set a record for the distance he traveled to get to a DMV.
Carl Clemm traveled nearly 200 miles just to get an appointment before his license expired.
But even after his epic drive to the DMV, he still had a few hoops to jump through.
A surge of demand for Real ID licenses led to massive delays. A computer meltdown in California didn’t help either.
Clemm went to the usually sleepy DMV in Gilroy and saw a line all the way down the block.
“When I saw the line out the door I wondered, ‘what’s going on now?’ ” Clemm said. “Some people even had chairs so I don’t know how many hours they were there.”
His license was expiring and he had to take the written test.
"So, I thought maybe I'd better get an appointment," he said.
But when he went online, he saw the Gilroy DMV didn't have any openings for months.
"The first appointment was the day after my license expired," he said.
So Clemm tried some nearby offices.
"San Jose, even Watsonville, Los Banos, they were all booked way out,” he said. “My wife said 'why don't you check San Luis Obispo?' "
The seaside town had an opening 12 days before his license would expire.
But isn't that a little far?
Not for Clemm.
"168 miles," he said. "San Luis Obispo was a great idea."
It was worth it.
He and his wife visited a daughter who lives there, and he got right in at the DMV.
"Got my picture taken, did my eye test," he said.
Clemm came out with his temporary license.
The only problem was that the DMV never sent his permanent license.
Now his temporary license was expiring and worse, the DMV said “go into an office to get an extension.”
"And I said 'oh no,' "Clemm said.
He contacted local media who reached the DMV and it said Clemm’s license was held up while the United States Department of Homeland Security reviewed his passport.
Clemm finally received his license good for five whole years.
"Wonderful," he said.
