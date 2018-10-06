More heat for the weekend

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with a very slight chance an isolated afternoon shower along with highs again in the upper 80s and overnight lows in the lower 70s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower along with high temperatures in the mid 80s and overnight lows near 70. Wednesday will be cloudy with scattered rain and thunderstorms and highs in the mid 80s with lows in the upper 60s. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and highs near 80 with overnight lows in the lower 60s. Friday will be mostly sunny and mild with afternoon highs in the upper 70s.