Petersburg woman’s Cash App hacked, Breast Cancer research donations missing

PETERSBURG, VA (WWBT) - Complaints are pouring in over the popular money-sharing service Cash App. The app can be downloaded to your phone, allowing anyone to send and receive money instantly.
But a Petersburg woman believes she was scammed, after $700 she raised for her breast cancer support group disappeared when she was locked out of her account.
You can call it a Cash App catastrophe. If you log on to a search engine and type ‘Cash App phone number,’ you may find several phone numbers to supposedly speak with a representative. The problem is - they’re bogus.
Nightmare on CashApp?
"I'm just like what is really going on?" Regina Parham said.
For the breast cancer survivor, this hits hard.
"$746. I know it down to the penny,” she said.
That’s the total of donations she received for her nonprofit’s upcoming events raising awareness for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
“Everybody has Cash App,” she said.
Things were going fine until she started getting unfamiliar text messages - telling her more donations are coming in, but she needed to click a link to verify her account.
Cash App says that’s normal. What’s not is what she was instructed to do when she grew suspicious.
"I’m like ‘I need to talk to somebody.' I googled what I thought to be a number to talk to somebody in Cash App... I spoke to three different people… They spoke with a really heavy accent,” she said.
The first person told her, "‘Send $300 and we’ll retrieve your money and once we get your money, we’ll put the money back in your account’‚” she said.
She asked to speak with someone else. He wanted money too!
"But his amount was different. He said send $200,” Parham added.
She said ‘no way,’ but before she could log back in, she had been locked out of her own account – with no access to the $746 she collected.
It’s not just happening in Virginia. Complaints are surfacing across the country.
Cash App sent an email to Parham, telling her the people she spoke with were frauds.
"We are reviewing your account because it may have been compromised,” the notice said.
For her, what hurts the most...
"When I'm handling a business and this is other people's money I'm responsible for,” she said.
She was only using the app to help others.
"I may have to scale back a little bit. I may have to do things a little bit different but I'm not going to allow it to stop anything,” Parham said wiping tears.
Cash App says it offers refunds on a case by case basis. There’s no word yet where Parham’s case stands.
