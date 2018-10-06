Staying summer-like this weekend

The heat and humidity look to stick around this weekend, but we are tracking a change in the forecast next week.
Another hot and humid day is in store for the Mid-South. Expect mostly to partly sunny skies during the day with afternoon highs soaring into the upper 80s to lower 90s. Factor in the moisture in the air and heat index values will climb into the upper 90s close to 100 degrees. An isolated downpour is not out of the question this afternoon, but thanks to high pressure over the region, that chance will be quite slim. Tonight, we will keep with mainly clear skies with lows in the lower 70s with calm winds.
TODAY: Sun and clouds. 10% pop-up storm. Winds: South around 5 mph. High: 90.
TONIGHT: Mainly clear. Winds: South around 5 mph. Low: 72.
SUNDAY: Tomorrow is looking much like today, with afternoon highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s along with partly cloudy skies and small afternoon rain chances. Lows tomorrow night will drop into the lower 70s with mainly clear skies.
EARLY NEXT WEEK: Columbus Day and Tuesday are looking warm, with afternoon highs in the middle to upper 80s and a mix of sun and clouds. Rain chances stay very limited to start the week with most locations remaining dry. Overnight lows will stay on the mild side in the lower 70s. Once we move past Tuesday, we are looking at a bit of change to our forecast.
LATE NEXT WEEK: Wednesday we are looking at mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers and few storms. This is thanks to a cold front that is expected to push into the Mid-South for midweek. Due to the clouds and rain expected, afternoon highs Wednesday will stay in the lower 80s with some upper 70s. We will see the front push south and east of the region by Thursday with clearing skies during the afternoon. Highs on Thursday are only in the upper to middle 70s with early in the day rain chances. By Friday we are back to mainly sunny skies with afternoon highs in the 70s. Overnight lows will dip from the 70s to start the week, back into the lower to middle 60s for late week.
Nick Gunter
Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
Facebook: NickGunterWX
Twitter: @NickGunterWX
Copyright 2018 WMC. All rights reserved.