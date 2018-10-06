Staying summer-like this weekend

LATE NEXT WEEK: Wednesday we are looking at mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers and few storms. This is thanks to a cold front that is expected to push into the Mid-South for midweek. Due to the clouds and rain expected, afternoon highs Wednesday will stay in the lower 80s with some upper 70s. We will see the front push south and east of the region by Thursday with clearing skies during the afternoon. Highs on Thursday are only in the upper to middle 70s with early in the day rain chances. By Friday we are back to mainly sunny skies with afternoon highs in the 70s. Overnight lows will dip from the 70s to start the week, back into the lower to middle 60s for late week.