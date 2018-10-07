Anthony Miller returns to Memphis to host youth football camp

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - With the Chicago Bears on a bye week, Bears wide receiver and former Memphis Tiger Anthony Miller returned to the Bluff City to host his first youth football camp on Sunday.
Over a hundred kids, ages 6-16 years old, lined up from the entrance of Tom Nix Stadium at Christian Brothers High School all the way to the registration table on the track to spend time with Miller and his former Tiger teammates like, Phil Mayhue and Doroland Dorceus who helped with the camp.
The huge turnout for the camp at Miller’s high school was just another sign of support for Miller, who got a standing ovation from U of M football fans at the Tigers 55-14 homecoming win over UConn on Saturday.
“It’s been nothing but love every time I come back to Memphis,” Miller said. “This is why I give back so much, because the city has given me so much. Look at all these kids. It’s a blessing to have that kind of impact.”
Miller said he attended a camp hosted by former Tiger running back DeAngelo Williams as a kid, and understood the importance of these camps for the youth in Memphis.
“It’s important for kids to see success,” Miller said. “That’s just going to create motivation for them. It’s going to let them know they can do it too.”
Miller is a big supporter of his hometown. After scoring his first NFL touchdown in the Bears week two win over Seattle, Miller celebrated by doing a dance popularized by Bluff City rapper BlocBoy JB.
“You’re going to see a lot more of that as the season goes on,” Miller said. “I’m just going to represent Memphis every chance I get, because we’re a small city, but we have a huge impact on the world. There’s a lot of stuff going on with us. I’m just going to spread the awareness of what Memphis is about.”
Miller said he hopes to host more of these camps in the future.
Miller and the Bears return to the field on October 14 on the road against the Miami Dolphins.
