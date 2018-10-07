Bredesen ‘underdog’ to Blackburn after supporting Kavanaugh, analyst says

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - By the slimmest of margins--50 to 48--the U.S. Senate confirmed Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court.
Justice Kavanaugh was sworn into office Saturday even as protests continued in the nation’s capital.
Multiple women accuse Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct--accusations he strongly denies.
WMC Action News 5 Political Analyst Mike Nelson said it’s too early to know how Kavanaugh’s confirmation will affect the outcome of next month’s general election, but it got both sides fired up.
“The one thing I’m pretty sure of is that voter turnout will be higher in this election than is usually the case,” he said.
But Nelson says it’s not too early to see Kavanaugh’s impact on Tennessee’s U.S. Senate race. Democratic candidate Phil Bredesen announced had he been in the Senate, he would have supported Kavanaugh’s confirmation.
“Politically I think it was a mistake because Marsha Blackburn had already locked down the pro-Kavanaugh people,” Nelson said. “I think that’s going to diminish the enthusiasm among a lot of Democratic activists in Tennessee whose energetic support he needed to win the election. I think he’s a decided underdog now.”
So as Kavanaugh prepares to hear cases alongside the eight other justices, the controversy surrounding his confirmation--in the Mid-South and across the country--doesn’t appear to be going away.
