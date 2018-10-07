77 people in Tennessee have died from fires, up from 56 a year ago

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - In a fire, mere seconds can mean the difference between a safe escape and a tragedy.
As of September 14 there have been 77 accidental or undetermined structure fire fatalities reported in Tennessee--that’s up from this time last year when 56 people were killed in fires.
September marked the two-year anniversary of the Severson Avenue fire in South Memphis that claimed the lives of three adults and six children. Investigators said the early morning house fire was caused by a malfunction in the power cord of their air conditioner.
Each year in October, the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) sponsors a a week-long fire prevention campaign to highlight the importance of fire safety education.
This year's theme is "LOOK. LISTEN. LEARN. Be aware. Fire can happen anywhere."
This week's campaign will provide prevention safety tips that will help reduce the number of house fires, injuries and deaths.
Memphis Fire Department’s “Fire Prevention Week Kick-Off” is Monday afternoon at 1 o’clock at the Orange Mound Community Services Center .
Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.