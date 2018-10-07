South Memphis woman celebrates 100th birthday

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - A South Memphis grandmother is celebrating a century of life.
Lula Mae Rose turned 100 years old on Saturday, October 6.
Her family celebrated with approximately 100 family and friends at The Diamond Estates Clubhouse.
“My grandmother is a sassy lady and for 100-years-old, she gets along fairly well,” said LuJaclyn Richardson. “She has lived in South Memphis for over 70 years where she raised 9 children.”
Rose attends Pillow Street C.M.E. Church.
“What also makes this weekend so special to our family is that she has a daughter who is turning 60 years old in October and a granddaughter (myself) turning 40 years old,” said Richardson. “We are celebrating the entire weekend. We are calling the celebration a ‘Century and Decades Celebration.’”
Happy Birthday, Lula Mae Rose!
Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.