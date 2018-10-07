Unseasonable warmth continues

LATE NEXT WEEK: Tuesday and Wednesday, clouds will be on the increase and rain chances will go up to with the best chances of showers and storms arriving on Wednesday as a cold front pushes across the Mid-South. Afternoon highs will trend cooler with highs in the mid 80s Tuesday and even cooler on Wednesday, in the lower 80s with some upper 70s. Behind on the front on Thursday highs will be in the upper to middle 70s with a slight chance of showers early. Friday will bring a return to sunshine and it will feel more like fall with highs in the lower 70s. Overnight lows will dip into the lower to middle 60s for late week.