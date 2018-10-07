Warm right now, changes later in the week

LATE NEXT WEEK: We are tracking a cold front that will push into the Mid-South late Wednesday going into Thursday. This will bring us rain and some storms for Wednesday and then much cooler, fall air into the Mid-South by the end of the week into the weekend. Highs Wednesday will stay in the upper 70s to lower 80s thanks to rain and clouds expected. Clouds will break some Thursday with highs only in the middle 70s and lows dropping into the middle 50s. By Friday we are looking at mostly sunny skies with afternoon highs in the lower 70s and overnight lows in the 50s.