Warm right now, changes later in the week

The heat and sticky factor are here to stay as we start the new week. Those wanting a fall cool down, just wait a few more days.
Expect another warm and sticky day in the Mid-South. Afternoon highs will warm into the upper 80s with some lower 90s possible. We are looking at a mix of sun and clouds with the possibility of an isolated downpour, due to the heat and humidity. South winds will remain around 5 mph as high pressure is sitting to our east. Lows will remain in the lower 70s with mainly clear skies tonight and winds out of the southeast around 5 mph.
TODAY: Sun and clouds. 20% pop-up storm. Winds: South around 5 mph. High: 89.
TONIGHT: Mainly clear. Winds: Southeast around 5 mph. Low: 71.
EARLY NEXT WEEK: Columbus Day and Tuesday are looking warm, with afternoon highs in the middle to upper 80s and a mix of sun and clouds. Rain chances stay very limited to start the week with most locations remaining dry. Overnight lows will stay on the mild side in the lower 70s. Once we move past Tuesday, we are looking at a bit of change to our forecast that I think many of you will enjoy.
LATE NEXT WEEK: We are tracking a cold front that will push into the Mid-South late Wednesday going into Thursday. This will bring us rain and some storms for Wednesday and then much cooler, fall air into the Mid-South by the end of the week into the weekend. Highs Wednesday will stay in the upper 70s to lower 80s thanks to rain and clouds expected. Clouds will break some Thursday with highs only in the middle 70s and lows dropping into the middle 50s. By Friday we are looking at mostly sunny skies with afternoon highs in the lower 70s and overnight lows in the 50s.
WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Small rain chances return for Saturday, but we remain below average for October standards. We are looking highs on Saturday into the lower 70s and overnight lows hovering in the lower 50s. Fall weather is making a coming back, we just have to make it a few more days before it arrives again.
Nick Gunter
Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
Facebook: NickGunterWX
Twitter: @NickGunterWX
