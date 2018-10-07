Watching Potential Cyclone # 14

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Tropical disturbance, number fourteen is an area of low pressure that is showing decent signs that it could strengthen over the next two days. We are keeping a close eye on this system especially because some of the hurricane models are in agreement that this storm could move into the Gulf of Mexico early next week.
Currently it is located in the Gulf of Honduras. At this point, the upper levels are not favorable for development but the overall flow will change and in about 24 to 48 hours time, the environment will become more favorable with the upper level winds becoming lighter.
Right now it is not well organized per the structure but the next day or two will be crucial in seeing where it goes from here. Right now, it is a high chance that it will become a Tropical Storm. If it were to be named, it would be Michael.
Landfall is still too early to call and you can see the cone of uncertainty is very wide. Possible landfall would be from the Panhandle of Florida, to coastal Alabama, Mississippi and even extreme eastern southeast Louisiana. At this point it doesn’t look like it will make it beyond tropical storm strength if it is able to strengthen. There is so much uncertainty and we are following the developments very closely. We will be monitoring and bringing you the very latest on this system.
Meteorologist
Sagay Galindo
