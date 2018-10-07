Year two of Mempho Music Festival bigger, better than the first

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Some of the biggest names in music are in the Bluff City this weekend for the return of the Mempho Music Festival.
The man who brought Mempho to Memphis last year was determined to make this year’s concert event bigger, better and more impressive than the first.
“Everything is bigger, production is bigger, bigger name artists it’s amazing,” Diego Winegardner, Memphis native and founder of Mempho Music Fest, said.
“It’s a Coachella vibe in Memphis. It’s absolutely amazing to have this in the city. I’m so grateful it’s here,” Crystal Carpenter, festival goer, said.
The top-tier talent and the location--the sprawling beauty of Shelby Farms--drew many first time festival goers.
The MemphoFest crowd danced in a silent disco to DJ Alora, watched the Orion dome light up in flames, and grooved to their favorite music courtesy of a man with Bluff City roots.
“Just to thank all the fans out there. Without you guys this couldn’t happen. This is for the people of Memphis, for the history of Memphis and the future of Memphis,” Winegardner said.
