Fire Prevention Week keeps senior citizens safe from fire dangers

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - This year, The Memphis Fire Department is using Fire Prevention Week to reach out to the city's senior community.
Of the 12 victims of fatal fires in Memphis this year, five have been over the age of 60, including one just last month which killed Angela and Forrest Peyton, both of who were in their 80s.
“As a fire department we're willing to come out and check smoke alarms for the seniors,” Memphis Fire Services Director Gina Sweat said. “Also we can do a look around their home to identify safety hazards. Not just fire hazards. Something our seniors are prone to is trip hazards.”
Memphis Fire kicked off Fire Prevention Week at the Orange Mound Community Services Center. A lot of seniors were thankful for this event.
“I’m one of the elder citizens and it sure helps me that’s for sure,” Eddie Parker said.
Memphis Fire provides free smoke detectors, and at Monday’s event you could apply for one.
“Early detection of a fire in your home is the best line of defense for saving your life in the event of a fire,” Sweat said.
This year’s Fire Prevention Week theme is Look. Listen. Learn. Be Aware fire can be anywhere. While it may not feel like it, winter is around the corner. Sweat said the time of year always brings more fire hazards like space heaters.
“Don't have anything stored within five feet of a space heater,” Sweat said. “A space heater should never be plugged into an extension cord. You shouldn’t overload those extension cords.”
To get a free smoke detector you can call 636-5650.
