ICYMI in NFL Week 5: Giants' Shurmur deals with OBJ, losses

On a day that Carolina's Graham Gano hit a 63-yard field goal to win a game, Green Bay's Mason Crosby was about as poor as a placekicker can be, missing five kicks — four field-goal tries and an extra point — in the Packers' 31-23 loss indoors at Detroit. So no wind. No chill. No precipitation. No nothing. And yet Crosby failed to connect from 38, 41, 42 and 56 yards on field-goal tries, plus a PAT that was no good. For those keeping score at home, that's a total of 13 points left on the table in a game his team lost by eight. "Just couldn't find the lines today," Crosby said. "Kept adjusting, and it wasn't going in."