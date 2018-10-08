Little Caesars location caught with frozen pizzas in store

(WTOL/RNN) - One Little Caesars location is getting lots of attention for all the wrong reasons - and all the wrong pizza.
One customer said he caught the pizza place with a box full of DiGiorno pizzas in the store, sharing video of the encounter.
DiGiorno got wind of the video and tweeted that they don't know what's going on, but they're loving it. The Little Caesars official Twitter just asked, "Which location was this?"
Even celebrities got in on the fun, with Crissy Teigen tweeting that it’s “the only Little Caesars I wanna go to.”
It wasn't made unclear which Little Caesars store it was, or what it was doing with the DiGiorno pizza, but it may take a while to live this one down.
Copyright 2018 WTOL and Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.