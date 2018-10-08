Memphis Animal Services faces large increase in adoptable animals

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Memphis Animal Services is in need of people to adopt their animals.
They've taken in 319 animals in just 10 days, a much higher intake than they are used to, and there haven't been enough adoptions to keep up with the intake.
To help curb this, MAS has lowered adoption prices.
Adoption feeds for large adult dogs and adult cats is $40. Adoption fees for urgent pets are $20. Puppies, small dogs, and kittens are still $80.
They're also including heartworm treatment for dogs in the adoption fee who test positive.
The shelter said they've been able to avoid euthanizing for space with puppies, small dogs and cats for over a year--which is not the case for large adult dogs.
