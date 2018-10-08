Memphis Grizzlies volunteer at Mid-South Food Bank

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - The Memphis Grizzlies are doing their part to give back to the community that supports them.
Monday, the players and coaches volunteered at the Mid-South Food Bank as part of the Grizzlies Cares Day of Service.
Players said the day was about giving back and embracing the city of Memphis.
“Later on when you are in the playoffs you can see it,” said player Marc Gasol. “How the community gets behind you and helps you. So you can pay it forward and help them.”
“It's fun,” said player Chandler Parsons. “A lot of these guys are new to Memphis and they are starting to understand that things like this go a really long way in the city. It means more here than other cities.”
The players and coaches packed food boxes for seniors and school programs that support students without food during weekends.
