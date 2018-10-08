Mempho Music Festival exceeding expectations in its second year

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Music is blared and people are danced at the final day at the 2nd annual Mempho Music Festival, and it’s already seeing huge success in its second year.
Rapper Rich the Kid took his performance into the crowd Sunday afternoon.
“Who would know when they pay for a festival like this that they would get up close and personal with maybe their favorite rapper, favorite singer," Memphis native Jared Boyd said.
That’s what Mempho-Fest provides-- a personal feel to a festival with big time performances.
“I saw Post Malone earlier carrying nachos through the back fence,” Stephanie Marx, who lives in Memphis, said.
The big-time artists, such as Nas and Post Malone, brought people from all over, like Kali Bentley, who traveled from Louisville.
“It’s friendly, it’s artistic, theatrical in some places, and it’s fun and accepting,” Bentley said.
The founder, Diego Winegardner, came up with the idea for a music festival in Shelby Farms on a bike ride, and he has big plans for the future of this locally focused festival.
“I’d like to make it as important as Coachella, or Lollapalooza or any of those greats,” Winegardner said.
“You can definitely tell it is a Memphis festival, it’s unique to Memphis," Boyd said.
The festival is already exceeding expectations with thousands flocking to party and dance with friends--all for a new event that is growing quickly and focused on Memphis.
“I hope that it progresses and moves forward,” Stephanie Marx said.
“This is our first year attending but I’m definitely looking forward to next year,” Todd Marx said.
“I thinks it’s going to get bigger and I think it’s going to get better,” Sarah Phillips, who’s from Nashville, said.
