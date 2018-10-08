Mid-week rain and a big cool down

The warm weather pattern from the weekend continue to start the work week. High temperatures will be around 90 degrees today with plenty of sunshine.
There could be a stray shower or a passing downpour this afternoon, but like the last few days, most of us will not see any rain. Temperatures tonight will be about 15 degrees above normal with lows in the lower 70s. A cold front will usher in cooler weather by the end of the week.
THIS AFTERNOON: Partly Cloudy. A 20% chance of showers. Winds: SE 5-10 mph. High: 90.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Winds: SE 5 mph. Low: 72.
REST OF THE WEEK: Tuesday will be warm again but will be our last day this week with high temperatures in the upper 80s. Clouds will increase by late afternoon ahead of our next system. A cold front will arrive early Wednesday and give us a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Right now the threat for severe weather is low, but some storms could produce gusty wind and frequent lightning. This front will drop our temperatures significantly, which will finally make it feel like Fall. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s with lows in the 50s on Thursday and Friday.
WEEKEND: The cooler weather will stick around for the weekend with highs around 70 degrees and lows in the 50s. There will be plenty of sunshine on Saturday, but more clouds and a chance of a shower or two on Sunday. Another cold front will bring us a reinforcing shot of cold air at the start of next week.