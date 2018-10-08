Mid-week rain and a big cool down

REST OF THE WEEK: Tuesday will be warm again but will be our last day this week with high temperatures in the upper 80s. Clouds will increase by late afternoon ahead of our next system. A cold front will arrive early Wednesday and give us a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Right now the threat for severe weather is low, but some storms could produce gusty wind and frequent lightning. This front will drop our temperatures significantly, which will finally make it feel like Fall. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s with lows in the 50s on Thursday and Friday.