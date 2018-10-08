More heat today before rain and a cool down

We will continue the warm weather from the weekend into the work week. High temperatures will be around 90 degrees today with plenty of sunshine.
Although a stray shower is possible in the afternoon, most of us will not see any rain. Temperatures tonight will be about 15 degrees above normal with lows in the lower 70s. However, we will usher in cooler weather by the end of the week.
TODAY: Partly Cloudy. 20%. Winds: SE 5-10 mph. High: 90.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Winds: SE 5 mph. Low: 72.
REST OF THE WEEK: It will be warm again on Tuesday with high temperatures in the upper 80s. Cloud cover will start to build by late afternoon ahead of our next weather maker. A cold front will arrive early Wednesday and give us a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms all day. Severe chances are low, but some storms could produce gusty winds and frequent lightning. This front will dramatically drop temperatures, which will finally make it feel like Fall. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s with lows in the 50s on Thursday and Friday.
WEEKEND: The cooler weather will stick around for the weekend with highs around 70 degrees and lows in the 50s. We will have sunshine on Saturday, but more clouds and a chance for a shower on Sunday. Another cold front could bring an additional shot of cold air at the start of next week.
