More heat today before rain and a cool down

REST OF THE WEEK: It will be warm again on Tuesday with high temperatures in the upper 80s. Cloud cover will start to build by late afternoon ahead of our next weather maker. A cold front will arrive early Wednesday and give us a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms all day. Severe chances are low, but some storms could produce gusty winds and frequent lightning. This front will dramatically drop temperatures, which will finally make it feel like Fall. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s with lows in the 50s on Thursday and Friday.