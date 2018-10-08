New Kids On The Block headline throwback tour coming to Memphis

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - A nostalgia tour is coming through Memphis.
New Kids On The Block are headlining The MixTape Tour, which includes opening acts Salt-N-Pepa, Tiffany, Debbie Gibson and Naughty by Nature.
All combined, those acts have sold over 100 million records. They recently collaborated on a new song, "80s Baby."
The tour will stop at FedExForum on Friday, May 10, 2019.
Tickets go on sale Friday, October 12 at 10 a.m. at TicketMaster.com.
