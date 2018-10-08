Study ranks best states to be a police officer

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - If you’ve ever considered a career in law enforcement, personal-finance website WalletHub has released its report on 2018’s Best & Worst States to Be a Police Officer.
In order to determine the best states to pursue a career in law enforcement, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 25 key indicators of police-friendliness. The data set ranges from median income for law-enforcement officers to police deaths per 1,000 officers to state and local police-protection expenses per capita. Life & Work for Cops in Tennessee (1=Best; 25=Avg.)
- 36th – Law-Enforcement Officers per Capita
- 35th – Median Income for Law-Enforcement Officers (Adjusted for Cost of Living)
- 40th – Median Income Growth for Law-Enforcement Officers
- 47th – Violent-Crime Rate
- 32nd – % of Homicide Cases Solved
- 31st – State & Local Police-Protection Expenses per Capita
- 46th – Police Deaths per 1,000 Officers
Note: “Law-enforcement officers” includes police and sheriff’s patrol officers, detectives and criminal investigators.
