Study ranks best states to be a police officer
By Dave Jenkins | October 8, 2018 at 1:21 PM CDT - Updated October 8 at 1:21 PM

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - If you’ve ever considered a career in law enforcement, personal-finance website WalletHub has released its report on 2018’s Best & Worst States to Be a Police Officer.

In order to determine the best states to pursue a career in law enforcement, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 25 key indicators of police-friendliness. The data set ranges from median income for law-enforcement officers to police deaths per 1,000 officers to state and local police-protection expenses per capita. Life & Work for Cops in Tennessee (1=Best; 25=Avg.)

  • 36th – Law-Enforcement Officers per Capita
  • 35th – Median Income for Law-Enforcement Officers (Adjusted for Cost of Living)
  • 40th – Median Income Growth for Law-Enforcement Officers
  • 47th – Violent-Crime Rate
  • 32nd – % of Homicide Cases Solved
  • 31st – State & Local Police-Protection Expenses per Capita
  • 46th – Police Deaths per 1,000 Officers

Note: “Law-enforcement officers” includes police and sheriff’s patrol officers, detectives and criminal investigators.

To read the full report, and see how other Mid-South states ranked, click here.

