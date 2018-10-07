Summer Pattern Coming To An End

LATE NEXT WEEK: We are tracking a cold front that will push into the Mid-South on Wednesday and early Thursday. This will bring us some a good chance of showers and possibly a few storms Wednesday. Cooler air will be ushered in behind the front by the end of the week and into the weekend. Highs Wednesday will stay in the upper 70s to lower 80s due to rain and clouds expected. Clouds will break up some on Thursday with highs only in the middle 70s and lows dropping into the middle 50s. Friday, mostly sunny skies and highs in the lower 70s. Overnight low temperatures in the 50s.