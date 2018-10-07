Summer Pattern Coming To An End

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -EMPHIS, TN (WMC) -The heat and humidity will last for a few more days. A cold front will bring some cooler air by mid-week.
More unseasonable warmth headed our way to start the week, afternoon highs will warm back into the upper 80s. Skies will be a mix of sun and clouds with the possibility of an isolated downpour through Tuesday. High pressure positioned off the east coast will bring a continued southerly flow for a little while longer, winds will stay out of the southeast. Overnight lows will remain in the lower 70s through early week.
TONIGHT: Mainly clear. Winds: Southeast around 5 mph. Low: 71.
EARLY NEXT WEEK: Columbus Day and Tuesday more of the same, with afternoon highs in the middle to upper 80s. Skies will be partly cloudy. Rain chances stay very limited to start of the week with most locations remaining dry. Overnight lows will stay on the mild side in the lower 70s.
LATE NEXT WEEK: We are tracking a cold front that will push into the Mid-South on Wednesday and early Thursday. This will bring us some a good chance of showers and possibly a few storms Wednesday. Cooler air will be ushered in behind the front by the end of the week and into the weekend. Highs Wednesday will stay in the upper 70s to lower 80s due to rain and clouds expected. Clouds will break up some on Thursday with highs only in the middle 70s and lows dropping into the middle 50s. Friday, mostly sunny skies and highs in the lower 70s. Overnight low temperatures in the 50s.
WEEKEND OUTLOOK: At this point, small rain chances return for the weekend, but most of us will stay dry. We will remain below average for October standards this weekend. Highs in the lower 70s and overnight lows in the 50s.
