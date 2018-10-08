2 of Trenary murder suspects due in court Monday

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Two of the three suspects charged in the death of Memphis civic leader Phil Trenary are due back in court Monday.
It's the first time McKinney Wright, 22, and Quandarius Richardson, 18, have appeared in court since they were assigned attorneys.
Last week, the two faces a judge, who appointed private attorneys to their cases.
They weren't given a public defender because of a conflict in the public defender's case.
Lakeland attorney Henry Gotten III is representing Wright.
Tawanda Williams represents Richardson, who faces additional charges after police said he led them on a high-speed chase in a stolen truck
Both Richardson and Wright, along with Wright's 16-year-old cousin Racanisha Wright, are charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of Memphis Chamber CEO Phil Trenary.
Police said all three admitted to the crime.
Later this month, a judge will determine if the 16-year-old suspect should be tried as an adult.
