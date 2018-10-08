Two men wanted after early morning Beale St robbery

Robbery Beale Street and Main Street Report #1810003065ME MEMPHIS, TN – On October 6, 2018, the two male suspects shown in the video approached two male victims around 5:10 a.m. The suspects grabbed victim #1 by the neck and began choking him. Victim #1 was able to escape and the suspects grabbed victim #2 by the neck. During this time, suspect #1 dressed in black displayed a handgun that was in his pocket. He threatened to shoot the victims if they didn’t cooperate. Victim #2 tossed some cash in the air and was able to escape while the suspects gathered the money and fled. Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH. You will be given a secret ID number and your identification will remain completely anonymous. You can also submit your tip at http://www.crimestopmem.org where you will be able to review wanted fugitives and safely send investigators any helpful information on the suspect or suspects responsible for this crime. You can submit anonymous tips from our free and secure mobile app by searching your app store for “P3 Tips”. If an arrest is made, you could be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $1000 from Crime Stoppers of Memphis and Shelby County, Inc. About the Memphis Police Department The Memphis Police Department is a premier law enforcement agency that serves and protects the citizens of Memphis, Tennessee. Our purpose is to create and maintain public safety in the city of Memphis. We do so with focused attention on preventing and reducing crime, enforcing the law, and apprehending criminals.