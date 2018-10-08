Two men wanted after early morning Beale St robbery

Surveillance footage of the Beale suspects. (Gallant, Jacob)
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | October 8, 2018 at 10:22 AM CDT - Updated October 8 at 10:25 AM

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is looking for two men they said attacked and robbed two people on Beale Street early Saturday morning.

The incident happened just after 5 a.m. on October 6.

Police said the two men grabbed a man by the neck and choked him. When he was able to escape, they grabbed another man by the neck.

One of the suspects threatened to shoot the victims if they did not hand over money.

One of the victims tossed cash in the air and they were both able to escape while the two suspects grabbed the cash.

Robbery Beale Street and Main Street Report #1810003065ME MEMPHIS, TN – On October 6, 2018, the two male suspects shown in the video approached two male victims around 5:10 a.m. The suspects grabbed victim #1 by the neck and began choking him. Victim #1 was able to escape and the suspects grabbed victim #2 by the neck. During this time, suspect #1 dressed in black displayed a handgun that was in his pocket. He threatened to shoot the victims if they didn't cooperate. Victim #2 tossed some cash in the air and was able to escape while the suspects gathered the money and fled. Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

Posted by Memphis Police Department est.1827 on Monday, October 8, 2018

If you know who these two suspects may be, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

