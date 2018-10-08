Two men wanted after early morning Beale St robbery

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is looking for two men they said attacked and robbed two people on Beale Street early Saturday morning.
The incident happened just after 5 a.m. on October 6.
Police said the two men grabbed a man by the neck and choked him. When he was able to escape, they grabbed another man by the neck.
One of the suspects threatened to shoot the victims if they did not hand over money.
One of the victims tossed cash in the air and they were both able to escape while the two suspects grabbed the cash.
If you know who these two suspects may be, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
