Voter registration deadline is Tuesday, Oct. 9

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Tuesday, Oct. 9 is the deadline to register to vote in next month's general election.
On November 6, Shelby County voters will weigh in on federal, state and local races.
Those races include U.S. Senate and House of Representatives, and several state lawmaker seats that are up for re-election.
Tennessee voters will also pick a new governor.
Shelby County Election Commission says voter registration is at an all-time high.
The election commission has received thousands of registration forms nearly triple the average.
“Voter registration numbers are up,” said WMC5 political analyst Michael Nelson. “It is telling us that what we are seeing in the poles that voters are more excited about this midterm election then voters usually are in a midterm election that’s a good sign! Voter turnout among Democrats and Republicans and independence across the board is going to be substantial this year.”
Voter applications must be postmarked October 9 or received by the Election Commission by Tuesday.
