An End To The Hot Weather

THIS WEEK: The unseasonably warm pattern is winding down and cooler temperatures are in the forecast. Above average temperatures and muggy conditions are in store tomorrow ahead of an approaching front. Clouds increase Tuesday night along with chance of showers and overnight lows in the lower 70s. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and highs in the lower 80s with overnight lows falling into the upper 50s. Thursday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs near 70 and lows near 50. Friday will be mostly sunny and cool with high temperatures in the upper 60s and overnight lows in the lower 50s.