An End To The Hot Weather

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy WIND: SE 5 LOW: 72
TOMORROW: Partly Cloudy WIND: SE 5-10 HIGH: 87
THIS WEEK: The unseasonably warm pattern is winding down and cooler temperatures are in the forecast. Above average temperatures and muggy conditions are in store tomorrow ahead of an approaching front. Clouds increase Tuesday night along with chance of showers and overnight lows in the lower 70s. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and highs in the lower 80s with overnight lows falling into the upper 50s. Thursday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs near 70 and lows near 50. Friday will be mostly sunny and cool with high temperatures in the upper 60s and overnight lows in the lower 50s.
THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the mid 70s and overnight lows near 60. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and highs near 70 with lows near 50.
THE TROPICS: Hurricane Michael has entered the Gulf of Mexico and will rapidly move north toward the Florida coast. The latest track from the National Hurricane Center has the storm making landfall early Wednesday morning as a category 3 storm somewhere between Pensacola and Tallahassee.
