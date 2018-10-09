China promises not to weaken yuan, criticizes US concern

FILE - In this file photo taken Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, a security guard wearing a protection mask against air pollution takes a rest near a bank window panel displaying the security markers on the latest Yuan note in Beijing. China's government on Tuesday, Oct. 9, 2018 promised not to weaken its currency to boost exports and rejected U.S. concern about the sagging yuan as groundless and irresponsible. (AP Photo/Andy Wong, File) (Andy Wong)