City leaders to discuss pedestrian safety

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Memphis remains atop a national list of metropolitan areas where pedestrians are in danger...but it’s an issue Memphis City Council is looking into.
Members of the city council's public safety and homeland security committee will hear a presentation Tuesday on pedestrian safety.
It comes less than a week after WMC Action News 5 aired an investigation about dangers that pedestrians face in Memphis.
Smart Growth America ranked Memphis the ninth most dangerous metro area in the country for walking.
WMC Action News 5 investigators combed through nearly three years' worth of data from Memphis police and found some grim statistics.
In 2016, 552 pedestrians were hurt and 25 killed on Memphis roadways.
In 2017, 450 pedestrians were hurt and 28 killed.
As of late August 2018, 319 people were hurt and 15 killed.
Safety experts said there aren't enough crosswalks, and when there are crosswalks, they're located too far away, so people would rather take a chance at jaywalking--which can be dangerous.
Three years ago, the city identified 20 pilot projects to make the streets safer for pedestrians, but so far there's only enough funding for half of the projects.
