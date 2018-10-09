Couple travels to Florida for anniversary; weather forces them to evacuate

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -This week is Fall Break for many Mid-Southerners, and Florida is a popular destination for during the holiday.
Some Mid-Southerners arrived in Florida for their 56th wedding anniversary and found chaos.
Dottie Owen said they had been in Panama City Beach, Florida for barely 12 hours when orders of evacuation were announced Monday night at their condo.
Their anniversary trip to the beach was cut short, and she was only in Panama City Beach just long enough to stick her toes in the sand once.
“We knew, you know, about the storm but we didn’t know like everybody else then what it would do,” Owen said.
Hurricane Michael is brewing out in the Gulf of Mexico and is now predicted to be the Florida Panhandle’s strongest hurricane to make landfall in the last 13 years.
Ahead of the evacuations, Owen stocked up on food and gas, running into panicked shoppers doing the same on Monday.
The water aisle at Walmart in Panama City was left bare, and they found long lines at gas stations.
“We to go to three or four different places, and we finally, finally got on the phone and googled and found a station that was off the main road and we filled up,” Owen said. “Waiting, waiting in line.”
By Monday afternoon, Owen said the mayor’s voluntary orders of evacuation were announced of the speakers at the condo. They left, heeding the warning.
“I thought oh well!” Owen said. “You stay, you’re on your own, so, we had enough sense to get out.”
It was bumper to bumper traffic back to Tupelo for Owen as she joined vacationers and Floridian escaping the Florida coast ahead of the monster storm
Hurricane Michael is forecasted to strike the Florida Panhandle at least as a Category 3 on Wednesday.
It has the potential to cause life-threatening storm surge flooding, destructive winds and flooding rainfall.
Copyright 2018 WMC. All rights reserved.